Partners advance 5G commercial readiness in North America at MWCA

As the commercial launch of 5G services rapidly approaches, Ericsson and Intel, together with AT&T and T-Mobile are showcasing the power of the 5G ecosystem this week at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles.

The companies said they have successfully demonstrated Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G New Radio (NR) interoperability using 39 GHz spectrum — the frequency band that 5G services in North America will be introduced on.

The demonstration taking place at the Mobile World Congress Americas (MWCA) event and is the first public 5G NR over-the-air (OTA) data call using 39 GHz mmWave band. Commercially available products: Ericsson Radio System AIR 5331 and the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform, offer further validation of the supporting 5G ecosystem.

“This accomplishment shows that 5G is ready for business,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of networks at Ericsson. Together with our partners we are continuing to prove the readiness of both the underlying technology and the ecosystem.”

Asha Keddy, Intel vice president and general manager of next generation and standards, added that “this public multi-vendor 5G NR over-the-air data call using 39 GHz mmWave band signifies that we have reached a new level of interoperability. This successful over-the-air test using the band that will offer 5G services in North America, also demonstrates the network and ecosystem readiness we have achieved.”

The new mmWave bands have required intense interoperability testing of the 3GPP standard and the demonstration at MWCA is a crucial stepping stone for optimizing performance and ensuring 5G network and ecosystem readiness, the companies said in a release.