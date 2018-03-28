Ottawa-based Edgewater’s latest Wi-Fi chipset gains FCC approval

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. today announced that its latest multi-channel WiFi module for the 5GHz band; EWC5XGWRF1 power-optimized radio card, for high-density WiFi applications, received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S.

The product is built on Edgewater Wireless’ WiFi3 platform and according to the Ottawa-based company, is the industry’s only WiFi standards complaint radio capable of delivering multiple concurrent channels of transmits and receive from a single radio.

Edgewater Wireless WiFi3 leverages IEEE standards and is designed specifically to cope with the increasing density of WiFi networks. WiFi3 is designed to optimize the WiFi spectrum and increase WiFi network performance in dense and ultra-high density deployments. These include commercial deployments; enterprise, venue and hospitality, as well as home networks and multi-dwelling units (MDUs).

“Solutions developed using the EWC5XGWRF1 5GHz chipset will be invaluable to enterprise, manufacturing, public venues, and in homes and MDUs where the demands on WiFi continue to escalate due to the exponential demand from WiFi-connected mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) devices,” the company said in a release.

The WiFi3 EWC5XGWRF1 will be made available to select equipment manufacturers and solutions providers this quarter.