Ottawa announces policy updates to advance digital services

Scott Brison, president of the federal treasury board today announced key changes to policies he said will continue to lay the groundwork for the government’s transformation of digital services and their delivery. These updates build upon a number of transformative measures already undertaken, including the Government’s updated IT Strategic Plan, launched in 2016, as well as the creation of a Digital Advisory Board and the development of a set of digital standards to inform efforts on service delivery in 2017.

Taking effect April 1, the amended Policy on Management of Information Technology and Policy on Information Management is designed to help departments position themselves for the government’s broader digital vision by enhancing IT governance and oversight, supporting cloud services, strengthening cyber security, enhancing the role of chief information officers in government, and developing the IT community for the future.

Developed in collaboration with departments and building upon best practices from our provincial and international partners, these latest efforts will help advance the government’s overarching goal to better serve Canadians: making it easier and more convenient for them to securely access information, benefits and services, and enabling them to provide their feedback on government programs and services.

“The future of government service delivery is digital, and digital has everything to do with people,” Brison said. “It’s about giving Canadians the services they need, when and where they need them. The changes to these policies will ensure the government continues making strides toward realizing this vision of digital service delivery.”

A treasury board press release said that the ability of the government’s IT systems to protect Canadians’ data and meet future demands will depend on a strong IT governance structure.

“Budget 2018 committed $2.2 billion over six years, starting in 2018-19, with $349.8 million per year thereafter, to improve the management and provision of IT services and infrastructure within the Government of Canada, and to support related cyber security measures.

The budget also committed $110 million over six years to help “government departments and agencies migrate their applications from older data centres to more secure modern data centres or cloud solutions.”