Oshawa latest city to connect with Bell’s fiber broadband network

Bell today announced an investment of more than $100 million to bring its fiber optic network directly to approximately 60,000 homes and business locations throughout the city of Oshawa. It said in a release that the Oshawa network is part of a plan to deploy all-fiber connections to an additional 1.3 million homes and businesses throughout the GTA/905 region surrounding Toronto and extending to the U.S. border.

Earlier this month, Bell turned on its all-fiber Toronto network, which is connecting more than a million locations throughout the city.

“High-speed networks are a primary driver of growth and innovation, supporting Oshawa’s status as a Smart City and our five key areas of economic growth — advanced manufacturing, energy generation, health and biosciences, multimodal transportation and logistics, and information technologies,” said Oshawa mayor John Henry.

Powering the fastest Internet access, business connectivity solutions and advanced TV and media services, Bell’s fibre to the premises (FTTP) service delivers Internet access speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) with symmetrical upload and downloads. Built for the future, FTTP is designed to ultimately deliver speeds of 40 Gbps and beyond.

“A city widely recognized for its innovative economic development initiatives, Oshawa understands the essential role advanced communications networks play in driving growth and innovation in urban centres that are evolving for the future,” said George Cope, president of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.

Oshawa is home to leading post-secondary institutions including the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), Durham College and Trent University Durham GTA, with unique research programs in IT security, adaptive technology and big data.

As an early adopter of Smart City strategies, Oshawa was selected as a Smart21 Community by the Intelligent Community Forum in recognition of its partnerships with business, education and other stakeholders. Oshawa is expected to have one of the fastest-growing economies among 15 medium-sized metropolitan areas analyzed by the Conference Board of Canada.

The deployment will include more than 240 kilometres of new fiber installed underground and on several hundred Bell and OPUC poles.

Residents and businesses in the city are expected to have access to all-fiber connections beginning this fall.