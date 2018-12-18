Optical fiber market to grow to be worth US$36.9 billion by 2027

The “Optical Fiber Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Mode; Composition; End-User” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to the report, the market is expected to grow to US$36.9 billion by 2027 from US$11.3 billion in 2017.

“A key trend which will predominantly affect the optical fiber market in a coming year is the emergence of all optical fiber communication,” the report states. “An all fiber-optic communication is envisioned which will be completed in the optical domain, giving rise to an all-optical communication network. In such networks, all signals will be processed in the optical domain, without any form of electrical manipulation.

“Presently, processing and switching of signals take place in the electrical domain, optical signals must first be converted to an electrical signal before they can be processed and routed to their destination. After the processing and routing, the signals are then re-converted to optical signals, which are transmitted over long distances to their destination. This optical to electrical conversion and vice versa results in added latency on the network and this is a limitation to achieving very high data rates.”

Optical Fiber market by end-user is segmented into Broadcast, Telecommunication & IT, Industrial, Medical, Defense and Others. The others segment comprises of the automobile industry, R&D industry, and Infrastructural health monitoring sector.

The propagating penetration of fiber to home is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of optical fiber market in the coming years.

This technology, allows the residential sectors (households) to connect home with the operators through fiber optic cables.