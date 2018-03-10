OpenText to hold Women in Technology Summit this summer

OpenText has released details of its inaugural OpenText Women in Technology Summit at this year’s Enterprise World conference in Toronto. In recognition of International Women’s Day and a global call to Press for Progress, OpenText said it is releasing its lineup of prominent speakers who will focus their talks on the opportunities and challenges of achieving diversity in the technology sector.

Keynote speakers for the summit include former chief technology officer of the U.S. Megan Smith, CEO of Blendoor Stephanie Lampkin and Jodi Kovitz, CEO and Founder of #MoveTheDial. These speakers will deliver insightful keynotes that highlight the progress that is being made in advancing women in technology and positive change for inclusiveness in our workplaces and communities.

“The Women in Technology Summit will bring leaders together from across North America to further advance innovation through diversity,” said Mark Barrenechea, OpenText’s CEO and chief technology officer.

In addition, broadcast journalist and co-host of The Social, Marci Ien, will serve as moderator for two panels. Summit panelists will include:

*Pearl Sullivan, University of Waterloo dean of engineering

*Mei Dent, OpenText vice president of research and development

*Danny Allen, SAP Labs vice president of tech diversity and inclusion

*Anar Simpson, Technovation global ambassador

*Saadia Muzaffar, founder of TechGirls of Canada

*Lucia Melgarejo, SAP UX designer

“We are committed to driving the conversation on increasing, promoting and supporting women in technology,” said Kasey Holman, senior vice president of communications & brand at OpenText. “A key focus is building the next generation of leaders and innovators in this industry. Our speaker lineup features role models who are trailblazing, each with powerful stories about how they are shaping and changing diversity in the technology industry.”

The summit will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Thursday, July 12at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Further information is available at www.opentext.com/WITsummit.