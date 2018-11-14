Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster kicks into action

Navdeep Bains, federal minister of innovation, science and economic development, has announced the signing of an agreement to invest an estimated $230 million, matched dollar for dollar by the private sector, in the Ontario-based Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster (NGen), a group of businesses, post-secondary institutions and non-profits that specialize in advanced manufacturing.

“The funding agreement means NGen can move forward with activities to build up next-generation manufacturing capabilities, such as advanced robotics and 3D printing, while ensuring “Made in Canada” will symbolize excellence in innovative manufacturing worldwide,” a release from the federal government stated.

“It is projected that this supercluster will create more than 13,500 jobs and add more than $13.5 billion to Canada’s economy over 10 years.”

“Whether it’s the Internet of things, AI and machine learning, robotics, lasers, 3D printing or new materials, advanced technologies are revolutionizing the business of manufacturing,” said Jason Myers, CEO of Ngen.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster aims to leverage Canada’s strengths in these fields by building collaboration among manufacturing and technology companies, large and small, our world-class research, education and innovation networks, and business services.”

Canada’s five superclusters — the Digital Technology Supercluster, the Protein Industries Canada Supercluster, the Next Generation Manufacturing Supercluster (NGen), the AI-Powered Supply Chains Supercluster (SCALE AI) and the Ocean Supercluster – are designed to offer ongoing opportunities for collaboration to individuals, businesses and post-secondary institutions across the country

Combined, they represent more than 450 businesses, 60 post-secondary institutions and 180 other participants in sectors covering 78% of Canada’s economy.

“By bringing together small, medium-sized and large companies, academic institutions and not-for-profit organizations, we’re making connections and stimulating innovation that will create thousands of middle-class jobs and grow the economy,” said Bains.