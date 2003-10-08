New loss threshold in OFS Blue Tiger line improves network uptime

OFS, designer, manufacturer, and supplier of fiber optic products, today announced a specification enhancement to its Blue Tiger jumpers.

Used in optical networks, the jumpers have a new low loss threshold of 0.15 dB max with SC and LC connectors, down from the previous mark of 0.25 dB. The improved performance is particularly beneficial in optical networks where loss budgets are limited and tight bends are necessary as fiber is routed at distribution locations, the company says.

Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) systems use the 1490 nm wavelength for downstream data and voice, and the 1550 nm wavelength to deliver video services to subscribers.

Many of the optical transmission systems such as DWDM, SONET, SDH and Cable TV have evolved to take full advantage of the extended optical spectrum, particularly in the 1530 1565 nm to 1565 1625 nm region (the C-band and L-band).

Blue Tiger jumpers reduce the 1550 nm loss that results from bends in standard SMF jumpers by up to 90 per cent, a 1 dB power savings that can prevent degradation of revenue generating video services, the company says.

“Susceptibility to bend-induced losses in these wavelength bands, versus the 1310 nm region, creates a challenge in areas where the handling and routing of fiber paths is necessary,” said Ric Johnsen, vice president, of the company’s optical cable and connectivity division.

“High bend losses can increase bit error rates and often force systems to retransmit entire data streams which is a costly proposition. As loss budgets become tighter and networks more demanding, the performance of jumpers becomes more critical.”