New Fluke Versiv adapters support IoT, smart building design

Fluke Networks has introduced three new adapters for the Versiv DSX CableAnalyzer Series, which it said gives installers the ability to certify Modular Plug Terminated Link (MPTL) cabling installations to the draft ANSI-TIA568.2-D standard.

The adapters support Category 5, 6, and 6A performance levels and are paired with the DSX Permanent Link adapter (included with all DSX CableAnalyzer models) to perform MPTL certification. The new adapters are compatible with all DSX models.

The Modular Plug Terminated Link configuration as defined in the draft ANSI-TIA568.2-D standard simplifies installations by eliminating the need for equipment outlets and cords.

The MPTL was created for scenarios where a typical four-connector channel is unnecessary for connecting cabling to networked devices such as those that reside in a ceiling space where it is impractical to install a faceplate and connect via equipment cords.

Instead, there is just a single run from the patch panel in the telecommunications room or from a zone box to a termination at the far end with a plug directly connected into the device, eliminating the work area outlet and equipment cord.

“With the proliferation of IoT, more devices than ever are communicating and receiving power via the network cabling infrastructure,” said Bob Allan, Siemon’s global business development manager for intelligent buildings. `

“Rather than connecting to the network via outlets and equipment cords, many of these devices can be rapidly and more efficiently connected using an MPTL configuration. Directly connecting devices to the network can improve security by eliminating equipment cords that can be easily disconnected.”

Siemon recently announced its new Z-PLUG Category 6A Field Terminated Plug that enables custom-length MPTL connections to a variety of IP-based and PoE-enabled devices deployed in today’s intelligent buildings.

“We believe it is important to use the right tools to properly test and certify MPTLs performance to industry standards,” said Allan. “Verifying MPTL performance is critical to ensuring our customers that their investment will meet and exceed their expectations when they deploy high-speed 10 gigabit applications and the latest four-pair Power-over-Ethernet applications, including 802.11ac Wi-Fi, LED lighting, security surveillance, and building automation controls.”

Further information is available at www.flukenetworks.com.