MTS Allstream and Ciena team up

MTS Allstream Inc. and Ciena Corp. have announced a partnership that will see MTS launch Managed Wavelength Services to its business customers across Canada that require “resilient network” offerings for mission critical applications.

The partnership will enable the delivery of optical services capable of transporting any type of protocol or network traffic to customers in MTS Allstream’s markets, serving major Canadian metropolitan areas including Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Ciena’s CN 4200 FlexSelect Advanced Services platform optimizes capacity to address high-bandwidth requirements for storage backup and disaster recovery needs.