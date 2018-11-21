Moxa, Trend Micro form joint firm to tackle industrial IoT security needs

Industrial communications and networking vendor Moxa Inc. and Trend Micro Inc., have executed a letter of intent relating to the formation of a joint-venture corporation — TXOne Networks — which will focus on the security needs present in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) environments, including smart manufacturing, smart city, smart energy and more.

“Historically, information technology (IT) and operations technology (OT) have operated within industrial organizations as isolated and independent networks with different teams, objectives and requirements,” the two firms said in a release.

“Organizations are teeming with machinery and devices that were not originally designed for connectivity to the corporate network, which means they often lack the ability to be easily updated or patched for security measures. There is a critical need to secure these devices, identify clear ongoing ownership, and to provide a holistic view across the broadening attack surface within enterprises.

Trend Micro, majority owner in TXOne Networks, said in a release identified the potential challenges faced by IIoT stakeholders early on and has been working on several fronts to secure the entire ecosystem, from data center to device.

The company added that Moxa Inc. brings more than 30 years of experience in industrial networking and protocol expertise.

“TXOne Networks combines these strengths and responds to the growing security needs of industry, such as smart factories that require a unified solution for delivering deeper visibility into both devices and protocols,” it said.

“These complicated environments are made up of multiple layers requiring protection that sits in and between IT and OT. The responsibility for the security of these combined layers is traditionally unclear.”

TXOne Networks will build security gateways, endpoint agents and network segmentation to secure, control, and provide visibility of operational technology and equipment.