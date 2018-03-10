Molex Ventures teams up with Elenion in silicon photonics initiative

Molex Ventures has announced a strategic investment and collaboration between the Molex Optical Solutions Group (OSG) and Elenion Technologies, LLC (Elenion), a semiconductor company that specializes in silicon photonics technology, to jointly develop, manufacture and promote silicon photonic-based product offerings.

Leveraging CMOS and high-volume manufacturing processes, the companies say they will collaborate to develop advanced interconnect solutions that scale to 400Gbps and beyond.

“High-speed silicon photonic-based technologies represent a cost-disruptive solution to bandwidth scalability needs in hyperscale data centres in the high-growth optoelectronics sector,” said Lily Yeung, vice president, Molex Ventures.

“This investment and collaboration combines Elenion’s key strength in advanced silicon photonics core technology, with Molex core capabilities in complex product integration, efficient manufacturing, and global sales and marketing.”

Further information is available at https://www.molex-ventures.com.

A designer of system on chip offerings for a range of high bandwidth communication and networking applications, Elenion is headquartered in New York, N.Y., with offices in San Jose and Munich.