Mitel expands its Major League Baseball partnership

Major League Baseball has named Ottawa-based Mitel the title partner of the first two London Series, the historic pair of two-game sets to be played at London Stadium over the next two summers which mark baseball’s first games ever played in Europe.

Mitel & MLB Present London Series 2019 takes place June 29-30, 2019 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Mitel signed its first multi-year partnership deal with MLB in February with a focus on North America, adding to their existing relationships with multiple clubs and signing additional club partnerships throughout the year.

The expanded international partnership between Mitel and MLB now embeds the league’s official business technology & communications partner into all activation, branding and marketing surrounding the landmark games in London next summer.

Earlier this year, Mitel transformed the 30 MLB Clubs’ independent platforms for dugout, bullpen, video review rooms and press box communications into a common, unified system featuring enhanced security and call recording capabilities.

As part of its overall integration with the London Series, Mitel will also develop and execute these communications offerings in the buildout of the dugouts and bullpens at London Stadium.

In addition to its league-level deal, Mitel has partnerships and customer relationships with several MLB clubs including the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers.

London Stadium, the site of the 2012 Olympic Games, will take on a baseball configuration when Mitel & MLB Present London Series 2019 and 2020. The estimated capacity for the series will be 57,000.