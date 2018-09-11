Microsoft announces plans for new HQ in downtown Toronto

Microsoft today announced what it called a “massive new investment in Canada with plans for a state-of-the-art” new headquarters in downtown Toronto.

With a move-in date set for September 2020, the facility, located at 81 Bay Street, will enable an expansion of Microsoft’s Canadian operations, including increasing staff, modernizing its real estate, and growing its research lab in Montreal that is focused on artificial intelligence, the company said.

“Increasingly, Canada is being recognized as a global leader in technology and the investments we are making today and into the future will help ensure Canada continues to be a hotbed of innovation,” said Microsoft Canada president Kevin Peesker.

“By relocating our headquarters to downtown Toronto, we will be able to better serve our customers and attract top talent to continue to drive innovation and growth for our Canadian customers and our large partner ecosystem.”

Comprising 132,000 square feet over four floors of the 81 Bay Street building now under construction, the new Microsoft Canada headquarters is a significant investment in Toronto’s tech cluster, the company added.

“Leading tech companies are setting up offices across Canada, hiring Canadian talent, and investing in Canada’s enormous potential as an innovation and tech hub,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Microsoft’s latest investment in Canada — totaling $570 million – will create hundreds of new jobs and benefit several cities, from Vancouver to Toronto to Montreal. I know our highly-skilled, diverse workforce will continue to attract tech investment in record numbers – growing our economy and creating new opportunities for Canadians across the country.”

Toronto mayor John Tory, meanwhile, said the announcement “offers yet more evidence of the strength of Toronto as a global technology centre, and as a desirable home for major corporations. By choosing South Core as its new home, Microsoft is embracing one of the hottest new areas of downtown and Toronto welcomes them with open arms.”