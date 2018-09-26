Manulife, University of Waterloo initiate AI research partnership

Manulife this week announced a four-year, $400,000 partnership with the Waterloo Artificial Intelligence Institute at the University of Waterloo.

According to the company, the investment will support AI research in disability claim prediction as well as fraud detection and natural language comprehension in customer service.

“Customer expectations are evolving and are increasingly driven by the power of technology,” said Cindy Forbes, executive vice president and chief analytics officer at Manulife.

In addition to funding research, the two organizations said the partnership will help build the next generation of intelligent systems through the Institute’s partnership program. It will also fund two AI prizes — for each year of the partnership — to undergraduate students who have excelled in their studies, research or leadership in AI fields.

“AI is proving to be one of the most important technologies of our time and will have a significant impact on our economy and the lives of Canadians,” said Feridun Hamdullahpur, the university’s president and vice-chancellor.