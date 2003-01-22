Lucent signs equipment deal with Bell Canada for next-generation broadband Internet equipment

Lucent Technologies has signed a multi-year agreement with Bell Canada to supply next- generation broadband access equipment in its networks.

As part of the agreement, Lucent will provide its AnyMedia Access System to enable Bell Canada to expand the availability of its digital subscriber line (DSL) Internet service and wireline voice networks throughout Ontario and Quebec.

The system is a scalable, high-density, multiservice access vehicle that delivers integrated voice and broadband services on a single platform – POTS, ISDN, DSL and special services.

Lucent is also providing its Navis AnyMedia Element Management System (EMS) software, which allows a highly scalable, permanent centralized or regional management point where the network solution can be easily monitored, provisioned and controlled.

Lucent Worldwide Services is providing global core services such as program management, engineering and maintenance services to support the implementation and deployment of the equipment.

On Wednesday, Lucent recorded revenues of US$2.28 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2003, a nine per cent decline from the previous quarter. Net loss totaled US$264 million.