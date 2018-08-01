LG opens Toronto AI research lab, signs research pact with U of T

This week marked the launch of the new LG Electronics AI Research Lab in Toronto, an extension of the newly expanded LG Silicon Valley AI Lab in Santa Clara, Calif.

In addition, LG is entering into a new research partnership with the University of Toronto, which is recognized worldwide for its AI and machine learning expertise, particularly in the area of deep learning.

“AI will ultimately touch everybody’s lives, transforming the way we live, work and play,” said LG Electronics president and chief technology officer I.P. Park. “Early implementations of AI in connected devices today are setting the stage for tomorrow’s smart cities, smart homes, smart businesses and smart devices, all with capabilities that no one has even dreamed of yet.”

He said the North American labs and LG’s research partnership with the University of Toronto will play a key role in developing source technologies defining that future.

Under its five-year, multi-million-dollar research partnership with the University of Toronto, LG will build on its Open Platform-Open Partnership-Open Connectivity strategy to expand the AI ecosystem.

The new lab will capitalize on the expertise of researchers at the University of Toronto who will now have the opportunity to work collaboratively with LG’s U.S. and Canadian AI R&D teams. Complementing this work, LG said it intends to collaborate with and invest in North American start-ups.

“AI solutions based on deep learning will revolutionize how we interact with the world around us, in new seamless ways that use contextual data from things like biometrics, emotions, gestures and of course voice,” said Park.

Meanwhile in May, Samsung Research America (SRA) announced plans to establish a “state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) centre in Toronto.

Located in Toronto’s downtown core at MaRS Discovery District, the company said it will contribute to building the connected future by accelerating the adoption of intelligence on multiple devices ranging from household appliances to cars.