Leviton releases Cat 6A reference guide

Leviton said this week it has launched an interactive reference guide for Cat 6A cabling systems.

The 90-page guide includes:

*Tips for installation in pathways, telecom rooms, and the work area

*Standards from IEEE, TIA, and ISO

*General applications and environments, including data centers, wireless access points, Power over Ethernet, and AV systems

*Leviton product recommendations and termination instructions

*Testing advice

*A complete glossary

“Category 6A cabling systems have come a long way since the original augmented Category+ standard was first introduced in 2008,” authors of the report write. “Today, Cat 6A is a popular specification for data centre and other enterprise applications.

“The move to 6A has been driven by several factors, including support for 10G networks, long-term planning for workstation areas, Power over Ethernet applications and new wireless access points.”

The guide is available via the following link: http://info.leviton.com/l/48512/2018-06-18/6x23nq