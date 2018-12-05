Large enterprises bolstered data centre switching market in 3Q: Dell’Oro

According to a recent report by Dell’Oro Group, large enterprises bolstered the data centre switching market in 3Q18. In contrast, sales to cloud service providers slowed.

“Large enterprises have been steadily building out their data centres and private cloud infrastructures as they strive to keep some applications and data under their own control,” said Sameh Boujelbene, senior director with the research firm.

“For example, large financial institutions and oil and gas companies have the sophistication and expertise to build their own infrastructure to keep mission critical workloads on premise. We’ve all been focused on cloud providers which certainly capture the bulk of data centre sales, but sales to this customer segment have been slowing.”

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2018 Ethernet Switch – Data Centre report included:

*Vendors’ positioning in each of the market segments tracked — cloud service providers (SPs), telco SPs, large enterprises and SMBs — did not change during the quarter.

*White box vendors followed by Arista, still dominate the top 4 cloud SPs, while Cisco dominates large enterprises.

*The rate of decline of data centre switch sales to SMB have slowed and appears to have reached a plateau, at least temporarily.

The report contains market and vendor-level information on manufacturers’ revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both modular and fixed, and fixed managed and unmanaged Ethernet switches (1000 Mbps, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 Gbps).