Kathleen Mazzarella becomes Graybar’s 11th president and CEO

Graybar, a distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, has announced that Kathleen M. Mazzarella has become the company’s 11th President and CEO.

She succeeds Robert A. Reynolds, Jr. who now serves as Graybar’s executive chairman, overseeing the company’s strategy and providing guidance to the executive team.

Mazzarella is a member of Graybar’s board of directors and most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer. During her 32-year career with the employee-owned company, she has held leadership positions in sales, marketing, human resources and strategic planning.

She holds an associate degree in telecommunications engineering, a bachelor’s degree in applied behavioral sciences and a master’s degree in business administration.