Juniper announces major 400GbE product refresh

Juniper Networks has announced what it called a 400GbE refresh to its wide-area network, data centre and enterprise portfolio.

According to the company, the upgrade will help service provider, cloud and enterprise customers “recalibrate network economics as they transition to 400GbE to lower cost-per-bit while keeping up with increasing bandwidth demands from emerging 5G, augmented and virtual reality, cloud, and 4K video production and distribution.”

The company said it is executing its scale-out 400GbE WAN strategy with the unveiling of the new 3-RU PTX10003 Packet Transport Router for next-generation backbone, peering and data centre interconnect applications ready to deploy high density 100GbE and 400GbE.

In the data centre, Juniper is enhancing its QFX series of switches with 400GbE technology to enable the next-generation of IP Fabric “with investment protection as customers increase the capacity of their data centers to meet emerging high-performance applications and as server connectivity transitions to 50GbE and 100GbE uplinks.”

The QFX10003 switches offer 32x400GbE in a compact 3-RU form factor, while the new QFX5220 switches, which feature the latest generation of merchant silicon, offer 32x400GbE in a compact 1-RU form factor, the company said.

In terms of WAN Services, the recently announced “MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform, powered by Juniper’s new Penta Silicon, provides customers with 400GbE interfaces and industry-first support of native MACsec and IPsec encryption that can originate and terminate thousands of IPsec sessions without sacrificing performance.”

Juniper Penta Silicon-powered 400GbE MPC10E line cards for the MX960, MX480 and MX240 are expected to be available in the first half of 2019.