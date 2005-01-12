Intel and ZTE sign wireless broadband network deal

Intel Corp. and ZTE Corp., China’s largest telecommunications equipment provider, today announced plans for a global broadband wireless initiative.

The two companies are expected to develop and promote standards and specifications for 802.16-based networks. They will also work jointly with regulatory agencies in key global markets for securing adequate radio spectrum for broadband services based on WiMAX technology.

As part of this agreement, ZTE will develop and deploy infrastructure and customer premises equipment using Intel’s silicon for WiMAX products based on IEEE 802.16-2004 (previously known as IEEE 802.16REVd) and the upcoming IEEE 802.16e standards for mobile networks.

“Broadband wireless access is gaining tremendous momentum and provides a real solution to bridging the digital divide,” said Scott Richardson, general manager of Intel’s broadband wireless division.

“This collaboration with ZTE is an important step in accelerating the shift to broadband wireless globally.”