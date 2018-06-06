IDEAL says it is helping installers overcome MPTL testing challenges

As convergence to digital IP systems continues, IDEAL Networks says it is helping installers certify cabling that has Modular Plug Terminated Links (MPTL) as a result of a new software update for its LanTEK III cable certifier.

“Certifying MPTL cabling isn’t for everybody,” says Dan Payerle Barrera, the firm’s global product manager. “However, if you’re installing a high-performance cabling infrastructure using cat 6A cable for wireless access points, AV equipment and CCTV cameras, or an application anticipating high-bandwidth demand, it’s important to understand the challenges and requirements of certifying MPTLs.”

The existing IDEAL Networks Cat 6A Channel Adapter for the LanTEK III cable certifier currently uses the approved “centred” jack that can be used to measure the performance of RJ45 plugs. Once the software is installed, by configuring a LanTEK III with a Channel Adapter on one handset and a cat6A Permanent Link Adapter on another, a proper MPTL certification test can be performed.

“MPTL is a new term that refers to an Ethernet cable that is terminated with a female socket (jack) on one side, and a male plug on the other,” the company said.

“This practice enables the cable to be plugged directly into a device, thereby connecting it to a network without installing an additional outlet. This proves useful where the location of the device makes installing an outlet challenging, such as devices on ceilings, external walls or in media cabinets.

“MPTL installations are not new and have been done for years by security, A/V and Wi-Fi integrators who rarely certified the cable, as opposed to cabling contractors. There were no standards in place to test this type of installation and installers who tried to create ad-hoc testing configurations often had inconsistent test results.

“Therefore, as digital IP controlled systems with direct plugged-in devices have become more prevalent, to meet the increased demand for certifying MPTL cable the standards needed to evolve. A comprehensive update to the TIA-568 series, the TIA-568.2-D, will include MPTL as a recognised cabling topology when published in mid-2018.”

