IDEAL Networks acquired by private equity firm

CBPE Capital, a UK-based private equity firm, has acquired a majority ownership position in IDEAL Networks, the provider of portable handsets for data cable and network testing, validation and certification.

CBPE is acquiring the business from its former parent, IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc. and will be investing alongside the incumbent management team led by Paul Walsh, CEO.

“We are delighted to be working with CBPE and look forward to establishing IDEAL Networks as a successful, independent market leader,” said Walsh in a company release. “IDEAL INDUSTRIES has been a supportive owner and has enabled us to reach this stage of our development. With CBPE, we are confident that we have found a partner that will provide valuable input as we pursue our exciting growth plans.”

The management team involved in the acquisition include Walsh; Scott Paterson, CFO; Peter Kent, development director; Russell Stratton, operations director; and marketing director Tim Widdershoven.

“Business will continue as normal across the world with no interruption of supply through our distribution partners … and product names will remain unchanged,” said Walsh.