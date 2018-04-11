IBM launches its first ‘skinny’ mainframe based on single-frame design

IBM announced its first “skinny” mainframe — the IBM z14 Model ZR1 and IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper II, the latest addition to its line of Z14 mainframe technology announced in 2017.

The new systems are cloud-ready and feature a 19-inch industry standard, single-frame design allowing for easy placement into cloud data centers and for private cloud environments, the company said in a release.

It added that in the “era of digital business, the mainframe remains for many, the most stable, secure and mature environment to support IT initiatives including the proliferation of blockchains.

For instance, 87% of all credit card transactions and nearly $8 trillion payments a year are processed on mainframes. Further, the platform manages 29 billion ATM transactions each year, equivalent to nearly $5 billion per day. If you’re traveling by plane you can thank a mainframe as they are also responsible for processing four billion passenger flights each year.”

The new systems contain:

*10 percent more capacity than the predecessor z13s and 2x (8 TB) more memory (z14 ZR1).

*More than 850 million fully encrypted transactions per day on a single system (z14 ZR1).

*19-inch standard form factor, 50%t more capacity and two times (8TB) more memory than previous version (Rockhopper II).

*A Docker-certified infrastructure for Docker EE with integrated management and scale tested up to 330,000 Docker containers –allowing developers to compose high-performance applications and embrace a micro-services architecture without latency or scale constraints (Rockhopper II).