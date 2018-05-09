Humber and Cisco join forces to ‘enhance technology-driven education’

Humber College and Cisco Canada are launching a five-year initiative to engage students, faculty and companies in “maximizing the opportunities presented by cyber, network communication and collaborative digital technologies.”

Cisco will provide more than $4 million of equipment and infrastructure to help build and support Humber’s applied research network and activities. Collaborative audio-visual systems using Cisco Webex Teams technology will be installed throughout the Barrett Centre for Technology Innovation (CTI), located at the college’s campus in Etobicoke, Ont.

The CTI will also feature the Cisco Digital Transformation Zone that the two organizations said in a release “will showcase cutting edge technology and assist small and medium-sized enterprises with the integration of automation and data exchange into manufacturing technologies. In turn, Humber will display how technology is transforming its approach to education and training at the Cisco Innovation Centre in downtown Toronto.”

To support the skills development required to help Canada’s advanced manufacturing sector innovate and compete, Cisco will offer internships and post-graduation employment opportunities for Humber students as well as corporate training. In addition, Cisco has contributed $50,000 towards student scholarships.

“By working with Cisco, our students will benefit from access to the latest equipment and expertise in networking and connected infrastructure, helping to ensure they are career-ready,” said Chris Whitaker, president, Humber College. “This collaboration is an example of how our polytechnic model of education connects industry with faculty and students to use emerging technologies to solve real-world business challenges.”

By working closely with institutions like Humber College, we will continue to help to address the IT skills gap in Canada and together drive innovation, said Rola Dagher, president of Cisco Canada.