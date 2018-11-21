HUBER+SUHNER joins NGMN Alliance

HUBER+SUHNER, a Swiss manufacturer of components and systems for electrical and optical connectivity, has announced it has joined the industry body the Next Generation Mobile Networks (NGMN) Alliance.

The NGMN Alliance advocates and seeks to encourage expansion of the communications experience by providing an integrated and cohesively-managed delivery platform that brings affordable mobile broadband services to the end user.

It has a particular focus on 5G, while accelerating the development of LTE-Advanced and its ecosystem.

“The work they carry out is valuable and covers important parts of the 5G ecosystem,” said Dr. Peter Meissner, CEO of the NGMN said of the company.

“We are excited to jointly embark on projects which will contribute to or even extend our existing work program and by doing so demonstrate our on-going commitment of contributing to the industry.

Gianna Terenghi, head of market unit communication at HUBER+SUHNER, said the company is widely involved in 5G developments from connectivity offerings to wavelength division multiplexing and optical switching.

“It makes perfect sense to join NGMN at this time, to not only learn from and work with other organizations in the 5G eco-system collaboratively, but to also share our participation in the development and delivery of 5G and associated technology in the future.

“The contributions delivered by our experts to the NGMN work programme support standards development with a future-thinking outlook, while guiding the industry towards the successful deployment of 5G, benefiting end users in a range of locations, including high density urban and underserved rural areas.”

The announcement came at the NGMN Industry Conference & Exhibition in Vancouver. As well as the announcement of a new board and alliance chairman, the exhibition and conference hosted operator CTOs from around the world, who came together to discuss the future of mobile broadband.

Sponsored by Telus, the conference featured more than 60 speakers across two days.