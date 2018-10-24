Huawei releases IoT Cloud Service 2.0 as way to ‘enable’ industrial IoT

At Huawei Connect 2018, Huawei officially released IoT Cloud Service 2.0 and announced its strategy for industrial IoT.

According to the Global Industry Vision (GIV) 2025 report released by the company, the number of connected devices will reach 100 billion in 2025.

“A large number of high-value connections will arise in the industry applications. Data generated from the awareness and perception of everything will be fully utilized by each industry to promote industrial IoT, improve industry efficiency, and boost industry upgrade,” said Huawei.

The key requirements for building IoT infrastructure are to expand connections, enhance cloud services, and advance AI capabilities, the company added.

“Connections are the foundation of IoT. To lay a secure foundation, Huawei not only aims to enlarge the number of connections, but also pursues manageable and controllable connections that can achieve continuous coverage, smooth evolution, security and reliability throughout the entire network. Huawei NB-IoT is characterized by its low power consumption, wide coverage, and large capacity, and it supports smooth evolution to 5G.”

The number of devices that currently connect to the Huawei IoT platform has reached 200 million worldwide, among which 90 million IoT devices are connected to China Telecom’s e-Surfing Cloud, and 1 million Smart City infrastructure devices are connected around the world.

“The large amount of data obtained through connections requires intelligent analysis to generate value. Intelligence is the key technology for monetizing IoT,” Huawei said.

‘Intelligence is the algorithms at the network center and edge, and the perception of devices. Devices are to an intelligent system what the sensory organs are to a human being. The eyes are the most important and effective tool for humans to obtain information. Therefore, by standing in as the eyes for a fully connected, intelligent world, smart cameras will become a valuable tool to obtain information for industrial IoT, driving the industry to generate greater value.”