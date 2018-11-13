Huawei launches Digital Platform for Smart Cities at SCEWC 2018

At the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2018 in Barcelona today Huawei launched its Digital Platform, which it said is based on new ICT including artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data and cloud, enabling city-wide intelligence and sustainable development across the international smart city industry.

Huawei and its global partners demonstrated offerings based on the platform covering municipal management, public safety and environmental protection, as well as smart transportation, smart government, smart education, and smart agriculture.

Combined, they are designed to facilitate city governance, improve public services, and enable industry innovation and best practices.

During SCEWC, Huawei hosted its Global Smart City Summit 2018 with the theme of “Digital Platform Empowers Smart City+” to introduce the platform.

Also at the summit, industry associations such as TM Forum and EUROCITIES, and representatives from Singapore, Gelsenkirchen, Yanbu and Jazan shared their ideas and experiences of smart city development with more than 400 city administrators from around the world.

“Digital technologies are becoming deeply embedded in all areas of many of today’s cities including urban governance, citizen life, public safety and industrial development,” Huawei said in a release.

“As a result, a smart city development race driven by the growing global digital economy is taking place around the world. Smart city adoption has undergone the first stage of breaking down data silos, the second stage of the rise of mobile Internet applications, and the third stage of IoT deployment for collection of mass volumes of city data.

“It is now at the fourth stage, where cities are improving their management capabilities through AI-enabled data mining, achieving the integration of digital technologies and city governance to promote sustainable city development.”

Huawei said it has also developed a middleware platform to provide services to software application partners. This is designed to help application partners quickly develop upper-layer applications to accelerate transformation and innovation in city management, city services, and industry development, it added.