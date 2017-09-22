Hitachi Vantara launches ‘turnkey’ IoT appliance

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., this week unveiled a new appliance for Internet of Things (IoT) deployments: Hitachi IoT Appliance, powered by Lumada, Hitachi’s IoT platform. Delivered as a turnkey system, according to the company, the appliance’s “hyperconverged meets microservices” architecture combines Hitachi’s storage and compute with networking technologies and comes integrated with Hitachi’s latest Lumada software.

“For enterprises looking to implement IoT initiatives as part of their digital business strategies, a secure IoT solution is necessary to connect physical assets, ingest and blend data from disparate sources at high speeds, and turn it into actionable insights without disruption to normal business processes,” the company said in a release.

“Despite a proliferation of IoT platforms and solutions in the market today, security concerns, complex IT deployment cycles, risk of downtime, infrastructure requirements and a lack of internal resources to support them have stalled many IoT initiatives—and in some cases, deterred organizations from embracing them altogether.”

According to Gartner, Inc., “increasingly, enterprises are being asked either to implement or to participate in IoT solutions. Business units and outside partners are demanding IoT enablement of services and products.

“Unlike the adoption of other new technologies,” IoT modifies and enhances existing services and products, which are already essential. IoT’s triple challenge is to implement quickly, avoid disruption of existing operations and ensure high levels of service quality.”

Hitachi Vantara was also launched this week. The new company is made up of Hitachi Data Systems, Hitachi Insight Group and Pentaho, a data integration, visualization and analytics firm it purchased in 2015.