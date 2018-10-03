Hitachi Vantara announces initiative with Edmonton’s Health City at NEXT 2018

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., announced at its recent NEXT 2018 user conference in San Diego that it is collaborating with Health City, a cluster-led, economic development organization in Edmonton.

Health City leverages Edmonton’s assets in health, health research, data, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship to position the city as a premier location for health innovation.

Its role is to form innovation consortiums, bringing together people and organizations to enable innovation and products to get to market.

According to a release, the organization “serves as a central connection point for Edmonton’s health innovation sector, working with and seeking inspired partners who share a vision for excellence, have a culture of collaboration and who are driven to take health care innovation to the next level.”

Plans call for Hitachi and Health City to establish a co-creation relationship focused on technology offerings that facilitate opportunities for health innovation in Alberta.

The collaboration, the two organizations said, brings together Hitachi’s data and information management technologies with Health City’s focus on regional economic development, while advancing health and social well-being.

“Hitachi Vantara and Health City share a vision for advancing healthcare and social innovation by using the value of data to create a safer, smarter and healthier future for the community,” said Marcel Escorcio, regional vice president and general manager, Canada at Hitachi Vantara.