High-speed Internet service launched in Quebec’s James Bay region

Telecom provider Distributel Communications Ltd and Eeyou Communications Network (ECN) said today they are bridging Canada’s digital divide with an alliance that will deliver a triple play bundle of residential high-speed Internet, home phone and television services to the Cree communities of Eeyou Istchee and to the municipalities of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region in northern Quebec. using the new ECN Fibre to the Home network.

The two say the partnership addresses the crucial challenge of bringing advanced telecommunications services to remote and underserved communities, particularly in northern Canada.

In late 2016, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) declared that broadband Internet was a basic telecommunications service for all Canadians, highlighting barriers to access in many remote and Indigenous communities such as inadequate infrastructure.

Set to launch this spring, Distributel said it will provide its services to more than 4,000 homes in the region and offer a “significantly improved customer experience versus the costly and unreliable satellite-delivered TV and slow speed DSL Internet” currently available.

“Improving access to broadband and other services is essential for improving the quality of life, enhancing economic prospects, and encouraging connected and engaged communities,” said company CEO Matt Stein. “Bridging the digital divide is a critical issue for Canada.

“We look forward to working closely with ECN, its partners and the community to examine new ways to meet the challenge of the digital divide by bridging the broadband gap and transform the lives of people in remote and underserved communities.”

In terms of cost, the two firms said in a release that retail pricing will be comparable to similar residential services in Montreal and Quebec City.

A not-for-profit corporation founded in 2004, the Eeyou Communications Network is the result of an initiative of the Cree Nation Government, the Administration régionale Baie James, the Comission Scolaire de la Baie James and the Cree School Board.

ECN was established to provide modern telecommunications services and to develop the social economy within the 14 communities of Eeyou Istchee and James Bay for the benefit of the population, institutions and local businesses, including hospitals, schools and municipal administrations.

Further information is available at www.eeyou.ca.