Healthy quarter for N.A. Ethernet switch market

Market research firm Infonetics Research has released vendor market share and analysis from its 2nd quarter (2Q13) Ethernet Switches report.

“In the second quarter of 2013, global Ethernet switch sales grew from a seasonally slow first quarter, but not enough to drive year-over-year growth,” said Matthias Machowinski, directing analyst for enterprise networks and video at Infonetics Research.

“North America, the largest region for Ethernet switches, was the bright spot, with revenue jumping 15% sequentially. However, weak economic conditions persist in EMEA and demand is slowing in China and Japan, tempering overall growth.”

Infonetics found that:

* Globally, the Ethernet switch market was up 6% in 2Q13, to US$5 billion

* 10G ports recovered after a temporary dip in 1Q13, and are up 39% from the year-ago quarter

* 40G Ethernet is growing rapidly: On the heels of over 1,000% growth in 2012, 40G port shipments doubled again sequentially in 2Q13

* The new 100G Ethernet switch segment tripled from the previous quarter, thanks to broader availability of 100G solutions

* Alcatel-Lucent, Enterasys and Juniper all posted strong (+20%) sequential revenue gains in 2Q13 Infonetics Research Inc.