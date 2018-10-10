Graybar Canada to open new branch in Vaughan

Graybar Canada has announced plans to open a new branch in Vaughan, Ont. beginning this fall. Located near Highway 427 and 407, the 90,000 sq./ft. facility will be a consolidation of the existing Markham and Mississauga branches.

As Graybar Canada’s biggest branch to date, Vaughan will be an electrical, comm/data, automation and wire warehouse hub for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). In addition, the company said that in order to service current and local customers based in Mississauga, it will be opening a counter pick-up location at 160 Brunel Rd.

“For several years we’ve been looking at ways to grow business and better serve our customers in the GTA,” said Brian Thomas, executive vice president and general manager of Graybar Canada. “With more and more customers taking advantage of our full lines of business, it makes sense for us to position ourselves in a central location.”

Graybar said in a release that the Vaughan branch will be modern, sized for growth and feature a wire paralleling machine.

“With a significantly larger warehouse, we’ll be able to stock more inventory and provide more efficient wire cutting services,” Thomas said. “The new facility will also include energy saving LED lighting and controls plus a larger training room to accommodate staff and customers on-site.”