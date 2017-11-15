Global FTTH market to reach US$37 billion by 2027: Study

A new research report predicts healthy growth for the fiber-to-the-home market over the next decade.

Conducted by Future Market Insights, the firm estimates that revenues are poised to grow at a high 14.4% CAGR throughout the period of forecast from a value of US$9.5 billion this year to an estimated US$37 billion by the end of 2027.

The optimism is the result of a number of factors including the growth of smart homes and gadgets and the rising awareness of various advantages offered by fiber optics, the report notes.

Others include the rising demand for entertainment sources for residential applications, increasing demand for FTTH in schools, hospitals, government buildings and libraries, emergence of teleworking, increased investments in the telecom sector,

The global fiber to the home market is segmented by use cases, download speed and by region.

*By download speed: The 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps segment is expected to dominate the global market with a high valuation of US$11.6 billion by the end of 2027.. Also, 50 to 100 Mbps segment reflects high potential and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.

*By region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to be highly lucrative for the growth of fiber to the home market.

*By use cases: The Internet TV segment is expected to grow at a significant 14.2% CAGR to reach a market value of around $7 billion within the next decade.

Further information is available at www.futuremarketinsights.com.