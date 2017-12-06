Gazette’s former print plant to morph into a data centre

Montreal-based eStruxture Data Centers today announced the acquisition of the Montreal Gazette’s former printing facility in Montreal, with plans to create a new, 30 megawatts power capacity data centre. The $150 million investment will allow the company to pursue growth, while providing its customers with a world-class infrastructure and unique proximity to downtown Montreal.

“We are thrilled to breathe new life into this historic building, whose size and strategic location offer the perfect site to better serve the growing IT services industry in Montreal and around the world. The conversion of this printing facility is great news for Montreal as well as a compelling demonstration of the city’s transition to the digital economy”, said Todd Coleman, the firm’s president and CEO.

The 156,000 square-foot building, located on Saint-Jacques St. in Notre-Dame-de-Grace, was left vacant since The Gazette closed its facility in 2014.

Upgrading and expansion work will begin immediately, with the new data centre set to open in spring 2018. With 30 megawatts of power capacity — equivalent to a city of 25 000 homes — and a redundant fiber loop connecting the site to eStruxture’s existing downtown data centre.

“Montreal’s leadership as a digital hub and magnet for data centers is undeniable. International companies, especially from the United States, are increasingly establishing themselves in Montreal to meet their data center needs. We are proud to participate in this economic shift, which comes with job creation and new foreign direct investment,” said Coleman.