Gartner predicts many IT leaders in danger of failure due to lack of vision

The IT industry is in imminent danger of becoming an industry of failure due to a lack of vision by enterprise IT leaders, according to Gartner Inc.

For many CEOs, technology is being seen less and less as a force which could fuel business growth due to a lack of innovation within the IT marketplace and its adoption by IT leaders.

During the opening keynote at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2007: Emerging Trends in San Francisco, which wraps up tomorrow, Gartner analysts examined some of the key issues impacting the IT industry.

While there are risks in being first to implement and develop new technologies, Gartner analysts point out that without improved innovation from IT departments, business leaders will not see the value that IT can add to their company.

CEOs are looking for new ideas, and many just don’t see them coming from the IT department — too many of whom are waiting for someone else to make the first move, said Steve Prentice, a Gartner vice president.

The industry seems to be missing the visionaries, whose drive and ambition to challenge conventional wisdom either with technology innovation or business process innovation can make the difference.