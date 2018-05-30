Gap Wireless, Siama Systems sign distribution deal

Gap Wireless, a distributor of products and services for the mobile broadband and wireless markets, and Montreal-based Siama Systems, a provider of converged network performance test and diagnostic tools, have entered into a reseller agreement for distribution of Siama Systems’ products in Canada and the U.S.

Glenn Poulos, vice president and general manager at Gap Wireless said the company’s offerings expedite the activation of new Ethernet and IP services, reduce the frequency of site visits, and shorten repair time when problems occur.

As a new vendor partner to Gap Wireless, Siama Systems’ network diagnostic and troubleshooting tools, which ensure network conformance and performance, will meet the needs of communication service providers, enterprises and data centers for both lab and field applications.

“Test equipment that includes all these capabilities is normally reserved for lab environments and is cost-prohibitive to deploy in the production network,” the two companies said in a release. “Siama combines the tools network technicians require to quickly diagnose problems with all the standard Ethernet and IP service assurance features, into a single, intuitive platform at a price point equivalent to a basic field portable tester.”

The company’s product line-up includes the PROVA-X, a packet-based test appliance used to test and analyze network behavior and performance by simulating, capturing and decoding flows. The GENEM-X software, powering the PROVA-X, is a synthetic traffic generator, capture, playback and impairment application.