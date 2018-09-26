Gap Wireless receives green light to demo enterprise-grade drones

Gap Wireless, a distributor of products and services for the mobile broadband and wireless markets and a provider of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology, has received a national Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) from Transport Canada, enabling the company to demonstrate drones at industry and customer events across the country.

Enterprise-grade drones are increasingly used in public safety applications such as firefighting, law enforcement, and search and rescue.

“In view of the challenges presented by such events as forest fires or rescue operations in rugged terrain, many first responder units are using drones to reduce risk and enhance service,” said Marc Bouvrette, president of Gap Wireless.

All companies operating commercial-level drones must have their SFOC designation in order to fly drones in Canada.

Sam Poulos, the firm’s chief pilot, will demonstrate drones and sensors in flight at two UAV Operations and Techniques for Public Safety Seminars being held in Calgary, Alberta on Oct. 16h and in Mississauga on Oct. 19h.

The seminars, will feature products from Gap Wireless vendor partners DJI Enterprise and FLIR Systems.

Poulos will showcase the latest UAV aircraft and sensor technology including:

*M200 drones designed for use in harsh environments, resistant to high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and protected against inclement weather;

*Zenmuse XT2 purpose-built for public safety applications by DJI in collaboration with FLIR Systems. FLIR thermal imaging cameras enable first responders to see through smoke and underbrush and aid in finding people;

*Zenmuse Z30, a DJI sensor that can capture information from an extended range based on a 30x optical zoom, making image data collection significantly faster and reducing risk for both personnel and equipment.

Further information is available at https://www.gapwireless.com/tech/dji-public-safety-events-2018/.