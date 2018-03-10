Future of Ethernet on display next week in San Diego

The Ethernet Alliance, has announced details of its interactive demo at OFC 2018 in San Diego next week, which encompasses 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE), 25GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, and 400GbE technologies and offerings from 17 companies, ranging from interconnect providers, to switches and routers, to test and measurement equipment.

Additionally, the organization’s presence includes a live 400GbE network connecting between multiple booths on the OFC show floor.

“The next Ethernet era is underway, and this year’s multivendor technology demonstration is one of the many steps the Ethernet Alliance is making in support of interoperable, next-generation technologies, such as PAM4,” said David Rodgers, marketing chair, Ethernet Alliance; and senior product marketing manager, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.

Configurations include network switches and routers; optical transceivers and fiber interconnects; direct attach copper (DAC) cabling and connectors; test and measurement generation and analysis tools; product solutions for 10GbE, 25GbE, and 100GbE applications; and products targeting emerging standards for 50GbE and 400Gbe PAM4.

The Ethernet Alliance’s OFC 2018 demo incorporates equipment from 17 different companies: Amphenol; Arista Networks; Cisco Systems; Commscope; EXFO; Finisar; Huawei Technologies; Keysight Technologies; Juniper Networks; Mellanox Technologies; Molex.; Nexans S.A.; Source Photonics; Spirent Communications; TE Connectivity; Teledyne LeCroy; and Xilinx.

Also making its return at OFC 2018 is the Ethernet Alliance’s latest Ethernet roadmap. Recently revised for 2018, the industry’s only Ethernet roadmap provides a look at the forward path for the ubiquitous networking technology.

“Ethernet is going everywhere, as evidenced by our 2018 roadmap showing a rapidly increasing diversity of applications,” said John D’Ambrosia, chairman of the Ethernet Alliance and senior principal engineer at Huawei.

“From copper traces feeding ASICs and optical modules, to cables typically found in enterprise and hyperscale data centres, to 40 km. optical reaches found in metro and wireless backhaul networks, this year’s demo, spanning Ethernet rates from 10GbE to 400GbE, reflects the multitude of roles Ethernet plays in today’s real world networks.”