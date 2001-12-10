FSA INSTALLS AVAYA NETWORK

TORONTO, ON — The FSA Group of Markham, ON, a leading Canadian direct marketing company, has chosen a new network from Avaya for its data-intensive operations.

FSA, which manages large volumes of data transfer, needed a full communications platform to support its existing business and provide the flexibility to expand networking capabilities as the company grows. To meet these requirements, the company selected data networking, call centre, wireless and connectivity systems from Avaya to improve speed and quality of service for its customers.

CCS Inc., a leading communication solution provider, installed the network, which included Avaya’s Cajun Network switches, DEFINITY ProLogix server, Category 6 SYSTIMAX Structured Connectivity Solution (SCS) GigaSPEED, and DEFINITY Business Communication System.

“FSA is experiencing tremendous growth, and as a result, it was imperative that we install a network infrastructure that could support not only our needs, but more importantly our customers’ needs, over the long-term,” said Rob Van Velzen, owner and president, FSA Group. He says the company is now fully capable of supporting applications such as voice, video and data technology as its needs and functionality expand.

About FSA Group

The FSA Group is a direct marketing services company offering full response, data, logistics and mailing services. For more information, go to http://www.fsa-int.com.

About CCS

CCS is a total communication solution provider including structured cabling solutions, wireless data systems and advanced voice solutions.

About Avaya

Avaya is a leading global provider of communications solutions and services for businesses, government agencies and other institutions. For more information, visit http://www.avaya.com.