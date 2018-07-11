Findings cite market traction, growth opportunities for Passive Optical LAN

Research by the Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), Gartner, Hanover Research and The Building Services Research and Information Association (BSRIA), has revealed “unprecedented” increase in demand and growth opportunities for Passive Optical LAN (POL) in various market segments.

The latest BSRIA POL report sheds light on the market evolution, the global value of passive and active components as well as insight into several other market segmentations.

“BSRIA’s 2015 network cabling market brief cited that POL will experience significant growth, gaining market share and awareness in the LAN market, solidifying its position as a disruptive technology,” said Martin Chiesa, BSRIA senior researcher. “Two years later, we have released the third edition of our POL report and found that POL has evolved faster than our most optimistic expectations.”

Hanover Research also found industry perceptions that supported this shift in a recent Passive Optical LAN survey. According to the report, 88% of industry professionals considered POL more appealing than copper-based LANs. Awareness is also on the upswing, as 83% of respondents have heard of POL technology, with 44% being familiar with details surrounding the technology.

“The findings from the Hanover Research POL survey showcases how the industry perception of POL has evolved very quickly over the last few years,” said APOLAN board member John Hoover.”

Meanwhile, Gartner provides additional insight into the challenges and opportunities POL has to offer in its recent report, “Does Passive Optical LAN Have a Future in Your Access Network?”

According to the report synopsis, Passive Optical LAN can be an alternative to the traditional structured cabling and Ethernet network when new LAN cabling infrastructure is needed. Gartner recommends considering POL to help reduce building construction costs in situations where there is a need to simplify network operations for greenfield deployments, where there is a lack of local IT staff, where there is a need for long cable runs, and when security is the highest priority.