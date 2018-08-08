Feds’ digital and data transformation roundtables get underway

Navdeep Bains, federal minister of innovation, science and economic development, has announced that six innovation experts have been selected to host roundtable discussions with Canadians across the country on digital and data transformation.

Many were part of the Innovation Agenda consultations in 2016 that supported the development of the government’s Innovation and Skills Plan, announced in Budget 2017.

The six are:

*Janie Béïque, executive vice president, investments, Fonds de solidarité FTQ

*Dr. Arvind Gupta, professor of computer science at the University of Toronto and former president and vice-chancellor of the University of British Columbia

*Sarah Lubik, director of entrepreneurship for Simon Fraser University

*Carole Piovesan, lawyer with McCarthy Tétrault

*Mark Podlasly, founder of Brookmere Management Group

*Ilse Treurnicht, former CEO of MaRS Discovery District

From August to mid-September the group will host roundtable discussions in cities across Canada with business, academia, civil society and others. Target cities for roundtables include Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Winnipeg, Waterloo, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Québec, Fredericton, Charlottetown, Halifax, St. John’s, Whitehorse, Yellowknife and Iqaluit.

“Unlocking the economic opportunities from digital transformation will help Canada’s competitiveness, attract investment and create middle-class jobs from coast to coast to coast,” said Bains.

Quick facts about digital transformation reveal that:

*90% of the world’s data has been created in the last 2 years.

*87% of Canadians and 95% of Canadian businesses are connected to the Internet.

*94% of Canadian businesses use personal data.

*Young Canadians spend on average five hours a day on the Internet.

*Global e-commerce reached US$1.9 trillion in 2016.

*8-9% of labour demand in 2030 will be in jobs that do not exist today.

*Canada ranks fifth in the OECD for creative thinking and ninth for problem solving in a technology-rich environment.

*Canada ranks 4th in the world on patents related to quantum computing.

*It is estimated that cybercrime will cost the world US$6 trillion annually by 2021.