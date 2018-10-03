EXFO adds new test module into its 400G ecosystem test portfolio

EXFO Inc. has announced the expansion of its 400G ecosystem test portfolio with a new test module that contains its Open Transceiver System (OTS).

According to the Quebec City-based firm, OTS is a modular design concept that enables compatibility between current or future high-speed transceivers and EXFO’s test platforms (lab and field).

Inserts to test specific transceiver types including those used in 400G systems (e.g., QSFP-DD, OSFP, COBO, and CFP8), eliminate the need to replace entire testing modules and can be interchanged directly in the lab, out in the field or on the production floor.

“Data centres, carriers and network equipment manufacturers are updating installations to support fast-emerging new technologies,” the company said in a release. “Their goals include upgrading core, backhaul and interconnect infrastructures to support 400G speeds and 5G services while building labs equipped to develop solutions for future ecosystems.

“Common to all are thousands of pluggable transceivers—components that are constantly improving to deliver faster speeds, reduced power and space savings. How do companies keep pace within such an evolving environment while ensuring technology investments are future-proof?”

OTS will make its debut on the new FTBx-88460 Power Blazer: a test offering that supports all of today’s latest high-speed ecosystem technologies (400G, FlexE and OTUCn/FlexO) and transceivers on a single module.