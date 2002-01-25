EXECUTIVE CHANGES AT BCE TELEGLOBE

MONTREAL, PQ — BCE Inc. has announced the departure of Terry Jarman as CEO of BCE Teleglobe. In the coming months Mr. Jarman will act as special advisor to the company, after which he will leave to pursue other interests.

During his tenure at BCE Teleglobe, Mr. Jarman led company initiatives to reduce costs, stabilize the traditional voice business and pursue the build-out of the company’s IP/data network, Globe System.

BCE Inc. has also announced the appointment of Charles Childers as president, BCE Teleglobe. Mr. Childers joined BCE Teleglobe in November 2001, as president of Global Markets. He has been in the BCE group since 1991 and has held numerous senior executive positions in sales and marketing in both Nortel Networks and Bell Canada.

Patrick Pichette has been appointed as Executive VP of Operations and Finance for the company. Mr. Pichette is currently Executive VP of Planning and Performance Management for BCE. Prior to joining BCE, he was a Partner at McKinsey & Co. Childers and Pichette will be based in Reston, Virginia.

