Ethernet’s terabit future seen in 2018 Roadmap

The Ethernet Alliance this week released its new 2018 Ethernet Roadmap, which foreshadows the technology’s ongoing growth and deployment from 10 megabits per second (10 Mb/s) to the approaching era of terabit speeds, offers a view of existing and emerging application spaces, and addresses essential specifications, media, and modules.

“When you ask yourself, ‘What is Ethernet’s roadmap?’ you have to consider which road it is you’re taking. A rising number of increasingly diverse technologies and applications are driving the growth and expansion of the family of Ethernet solutions, so we’re beyond the days of just a single Ethernet roadmap,” said John D’Ambrosia, chairman, Ethernet Alliance; and senior principal engineer, Huawei.

The Ethernet Alliance’s new roadmap traces Ethernet’s path from 10 Mb/s through present-day speeds of 1 to 400 gigabit Ethernet (GbE), and looks ahead to future speeds achieving up to 1.6 terabits (TbE) and beyond.

The forward-looking map also provides guidance into key underlying technologies, current and future interfaces, and the numerous application spaces where Ethernet plays a fundamental role.

It is available digitally on the organization’s website at http://bit.ly/EAEthernetRoadmap18