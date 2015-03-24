Ethernet Alliance unveils 2015 roadmap

The Ethernet Alliance today released the 2015 Ethernet Roadmap. The first-ever publicly available industry roadmap will outline the ongoing development and evolution of Ethernet through the end of the decade. The illustrated roadmap and white paper was unveiled during the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition (OFC 2015) taking place this week at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, Calif.

Ethernet, the world’s most widely adopted networking technology, saw a period of rapid change and diversification in 2014, the alliance said. Four new speeds – 2.5 Gigabit per second (Gb/s); 5 Gb/s; 25 Gb/s; and 400 Gb/s Ethernet – are currently in development by the IEEE, while the industry is also considering 50Gb/s and 200 Gb/s Ethernet.

“While seemingly chaotic, this emerging diversification is leading to a new, different, and exciting future for Ethernet,” it said, adding that the roadmap was developed to bring clarity to this mix of speeds, application spaces, and market drivers in the near-term, as well as explore speeds beyond 2020 which could be 800 Gb/s; 1 Terabyte per second (Tb/s); 1.6 Tb/s; 6.4 Tb/s; and 10 Tb/s Ethernet.

“Ethernet is constantly evolving and diversifying into new markets and application spaces,” said Scott Kipp, president of the Ethernet Alliance; and principal technologist, Brocade. Such expansion is successful when there is greater visibility about a technology’s future. The 2015 Ethernet Roadmap will allow the industry to peer into Ethernet’s future.”

Further information is available at www.ethernetalliance.org/roadmap