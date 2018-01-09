Ethernet Alliance hails official arrival of 200G, 400G

The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the advancement of Ethernet technologies, has commended the IEEE 802.3 Ethernet Working Group on the approval of IEEE 802.3bs standard for Ethernet Amendment: Media Access Control Parameters, Physical Layers, and Management Parameters for 200 gigabit per second (Gb/s) and 400 Gb/s Operation.

The specification of 200 gigabit Ethernet (200GbE) and 400 gigabit Ethernet (400GbE) operation across various interconnects, it said in a release, will help satisfy mounting bandwidth demands from cloud-scale data centres, Internet exchanges, co-location services, service provider networks, and other bandwidth intensive application spaces, while delivering better economies of scale and lower cost-per-port performance.

IEEE 802.3bs represents a transformational moment in the move to next generation of networks, it added.

“The delivery of 200G and 400G is arriving just in time to meet growing needs for reliable, high-speed connectivity from a diverse array of applications and markets,” said John D’Ambrosia, chairman, Ethernet Alliance; and senior principal engineer at Huawei. “The exceptional effort resulting in the completion of this standard is only the start of the industry’s investment in the networks of tomorrow.

“We’ve laid a firm foundation for 200G and 400G with our early interoperability demonstrations and plugfests, but it’s time to kick things into high gear. The real work of testing and verifying multivendor interoperability begins now, and the Ethernet Alliance is ready. We look forward to building on past successes, and helping accelerate 200G and 400G Ethernet’s rollout and adoption.”

Further information on the alliance is available at www.ethernetalliance.org.