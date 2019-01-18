Eaton introduces high density rack power distribution unit

Eaton has launched its High Density rack power distribution unit (PDU) platform in North America .

Building on the power distribution capabilities of Eaton’s ePDU G3 technology , the High Density rack PDU offers advanced configurability and serves as a solution for environments in which high power density is essential.

“From multi-tenant and colocation data centers to large enterprise facilities, the shift toward hyperconverged infrastructure and multi-cloud environments has forced companies to rethink their power distribution requirements to keep up with the pace of change,” said Jeff Kennedy, manager, rack PDU product and operations, Eaton, in a company release. “Our High Density rack PDU platform was designed with data center customers in mind, equipping them with a flexible and configurable solution that allows them to optimize operations and reduce risk as power demands grow.”

Eaton’s High Density rack PDU offers improved outlet counts and the addition of 11 colour options for easy identification of A/B power feeds.

Providing 11 different outlet module options, the High Density rack PDU allows configuration for up to 54 outlets per PDU and unlocks over 20,000 configurable options for users.

Alternative phase outlets simplify load balancing and improve airflow by putting outlets where they are needed, reducing the potential for tripped breakers.

Additional features of the High Density rack PDU include:

Improved cord entry position, reducing interference in racks and potential hazards by configuring the input cord for front or end entry

The ability to choose between selectable cable lengths and 21 input plug options, including IEC, NEMA, locking and hardwired

Bus bar design to implement more outlets in less space and improve reliability

Low profile circuit breakers, enabling full rack unit access and bolstering airflow management

Patented grip outlet to secure standard power cords, plus integrated support for P-Lock locking plugs

Improved circuit protection for high fault current applications with options for circuit breakers and fuse protection

Eaton’s High Density rack PDU is currently available in a managed version, providing individual outlet switching and outlet metering.