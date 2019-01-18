Eaton introduces high density rack power distribution unit

The High Density rack PDU offers improved outlet counts and the addition of 11 colour options for easy identification of A/B power feeds
Eaton has launched its High Density rack power distribution unit (PDU) platform in North America.
Building on the power distribution capabilities of Eaton’s ePDU G3 technology, the High Density rack PDU offers advanced configurability and serves as a solution for environments in which high power density is essential.
“From multi-tenant and colocation data centers to large enterprise facilities, the shift toward hyperconverged infrastructure and multi-cloud environments has forced companies to rethink their power distribution requirements to keep up with the pace of change,” said Jeff Kennedy, manager, rack PDU product and operations, Eaton, in a company release. “Our High Density rack PDU platform was designed with data center customers in mind, equipping them with a flexible and configurable solution that allows them to optimize operations and reduce risk as power demands grow.”
Eaton’s High Density rack PDU offers improved outlet counts and the addition of 11 colour options for easy identification of A/B power feeds.
Providing 11 different outlet module options, the High Density rack PDU allows configuration for up to 54 outlets per PDU and unlocks over 20,000 configurable options for users.
Alternative phase outlets simplify load balancing and improve airflow by putting outlets where they are needed, reducing the potential for tripped breakers.
Additional features of the High Density rack PDU include:
Eaton’s High Density rack PDU is currently available in a managed version, providing individual outlet switching and outlet metering.
