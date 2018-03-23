Dell EMC says it’s taking ‘open networking to the edge’

Dell EMC this week launched its Virtual Edge Platform (VEP) line, which the firm says is the first-to-market software-defined wide area network offering (SD-WAN) with the new Intel Xeon D-2100 processor. The company added that VEP is designed to help speed digital transformation by connecting the enterprise edge to the cloud via universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE).

“There is a real need among service providers and enterprises to update network operations to address distributed and cloud-based applications and capitalize on changing economics enabled by cloud models,” said Tom Burns, senior vice president, head of networking and service provider solutions at Dell EMC.

The Dell EMC VEP4600 provides an open Intel architecture-based platform to support multiple simultaneous virtual network functions (VNF). Numerous proprietary physical devices can be consolidated into this single uCPE while maintaining the high performance levels needed to host many. The modular design includes room to grow with front panel expandability so the platform can be easily upgraded or serviced in the field as needed.

“The VEP 4600 is powered by the new Intel Xeon D-2100 product family, Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT), and Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK),” the company said in a release. “These features help optimize compute resources and provide efficiency for growing security workloads.”

“As network traffic continues to increase, optimized service delivery is required to meet the demands of a broad range of use cases at the network edge,” said Sandra Rivera, senior vice president and general manager, network platforms group at Intel. “A programmable and power efficient system-on-a-chip processor is needed to deliver the performance that users and devices require for edge applications.”

The Dell EMC VEP4600 will begin shipping worldwide on April 24.